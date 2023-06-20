EcoFlow Technology Inc.: EcoFlow's Summer Sale Empowers Customers to Embrace Sustainable Energy Solutions

EcoFlow's summer sale offers price reductions on DELTA Max power station and PowerStream balcony solar system, as well its smart devices, Glacier and Wave 2

Exclusive deals are available on the EcoFlow website and Amazon for a limited period

Purchases on the EcoFlow website will gain double EcoCredits

DUSSELDORF, Germany, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading provider of eco-friendly energy and lifestyle solutions, is pleased to announce its highly anticipated summer sale, taking place from June 16th to July 24th. During this limited-time event, customers can access significant price reductions on a range of EcoFlow products, including the DELTA Max power station and newly launched PowerStream balcony solar system, along with its latest smart devices: the EcoFlow Glacier and Wave 2 .

EcoFlow's summer sale will be accessible through the EcoFlow website and Amazon . Among the standout offerings is the PowerStream, the first balcony solar system with a portable power station. Users can harness solar energy day and night, reducing energy bills and providing reliable backup power. The PowerStream 1kWh storage kit (EU 800W) is now priced at £1,017 (originally at £1,117), making it more accessible to customers.

The summer sale also includes the DELTA Max. Designed with expandable capacity ranging from 2 to 6 kilowatt-hours, the DELTA Max provides unmatched flexibility and adaptability to meet the varying energy needs of households. This innovative system empowers users to confidently power heavy-duty devices with its 2400-watt output, ensuring uninterrupted operation of essential appliances and equipment. The DELTA Max (2000) is priced at £1,499, originally priced at £1,999 on the EcoFlow website.

Additionally, customers can save on EcoFlow's latest smart devices, helping them to make the most of the hot weather and get BBQ-ready. The Glacier (priced at £849, originally £1,049) is a versatile portable fridge-freezer with a built-in ice maker. With a 298Wh battery, it offers extended refrigeration or freezing times on a single charge.

The Wave 2 portable air conditioner (priced at £949, originally £1,049) brings comfort to outdoor excursions or cooling a bedroom for sleeping with its powerful cooling and heating capabilities. Measuring 22 percent smaller than its predecessor, the Wave 2 is highly portable and offers up to eight hours of runtime with the add-on battery.

Magda Partyka, Communications Manager of Europe at EcoFlow, stated:

"At EcoFlow, revolutionising how people access and utilise energy is at the core of our mission. With the launch of our summer sale, we're excited to make our solar panels, power stations and smart devices more accessible to customers. Our aim is to help them embrace an adventurous lifestyle, break free from the confines of indoor spaces and discover the joy of living off the grid. We also encourage customers to explore sustainable energy sources from the comfort of their own homes."

During the sale, purchases on the EcoFlow website will gain double EcoCredits, redeemable for future eco-friendly purchases. For more information, visit EcoFlow's website and Amazon .

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

