PR Newswire
20.06.2023 | 11:18
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, June 20

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7W0XJ61

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbone Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Rathbones Investment Management International LimitedSt HelierJersey

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
BNP Paribas LimitedLondonUK
Rathbone Nominees LimitedLondonUK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Jun-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Jun-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.6107000.0000004.6107003699119
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.0227000.0000005.022700

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B7W0XJ6136991194.610700
Sub Total 8.A36991194.610700%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbone Investment Management International Ltd0.0312000.031200%
Rathbone Investment Management Ltd4.5795004.579500%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

NONE

12. Date of Completion

19-Jun-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW

Contact name:Caroline Driscoll
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number:020 7743 2427
Date:20 June 2023
