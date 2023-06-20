Anzeige
20.06.2023 | 11:22
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Block listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block listing Six Monthly Return

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Block listing Six Monthly Return 20-Jun-2023 / 09:51 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 20 June 2023 

Name of applicant:                                     M&G Credit Income Investment 
                                              Trust plc 
Name of scheme:                                      N/A 
Period of return:                           From:        18 December  To: 16 June 
                                              2022       2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:           14,203,384 ordinary shares 
                                              of 1 pence each 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the  0 ordinary shares of 1 pence 
last return (if any increase has been applied for):                    each 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 ordinary shares of 1 pence 
                                              each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:         14,203,384 ordinary shares 
                                              of 1 pence each 
               Link Company Matters Limited 
Name of contact: 
               Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 07936 332 503

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  252089 
EQS News ID:  1661037 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 04:51 ET (08:51 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
