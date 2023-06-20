Human Rights Report reinforces the company's commitment to the UN Guiding Principles on Business Human Rights

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today released its first Human Rights Report, detailing the company's strategy to promote, respect, and protect human rights, and its progress to date in implementing its Human Rights Commitment.

PMI's Human Rights Commitment is the cornerstone of its human rights strategy. It outlines the foundational principles that need to be respected throughout the operations and value chain, by both PMI and its business partners. In 2022, PMI updated its Commitment with the company's latest saliency mapping, sustainability materiality assessment, ongoing due diligence activities, and the evolution of the company's sustainability strategy.

"Establishing a strong foundation and integrating mechanisms into our organization that promote, respect, and protect human rights are an essential part of our approach to business," said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. "While this can be challenging given the breadth of our operations and the scope and complexity of the issues involved, we believe human rights are an absolute and universal requirement that we are committed to upholding."

In its Human Rights Report, PMI shares its best practices, lessons learned, main challenges, and future actions. It also features country-based case studies and external recognition-such as the inclusion of PMI's Agricultural Labor Practices in the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's (WBCSD) latest Human Rights Progress Report. PMI actively participates in the Business Commission to Tackle Inequality's (BCTI) efforts and contributed to the latest report on Tackling Inequality: An agenda for business action.

In addition, PMI's Human Rights Report includes progress toward achieving its 2025 goal to conduct 10 human rights impact assessments (HRIAs) in the highest risk countries. To date-PMI has completed seven HRIAs, including two in 2022 in Brazil and Malaysia. Read more about PMI's HRIAs here.

PMI's approach to human rights is grounded in the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business Human Rights (UNGPs), and the strategy is centered on four pillars:

A sound framework: PMI's human rights work is governed by PMI's Human Rights Commitment, which is implemented by other PMI policy instruments such as the company's Code of Conduct. Raising awareness on those instruments helps PMI embed an ethos of respect for human rights within its corporate culture. Rigorous due diligence: PMI has robust programs and processes in place to identify adverse impacts across its value chain. Remediation: If adverse impacts do occur, PMI strives to ensure access to grievance mechanisms. Transparency: Reporting transparently on PMI's progress and challenges through its annual reporting and targeted communications is a vital component of its approach.

"Human rights are inherent to the dignity of human life and a prerequisite for society to prosper," said Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer. "As a global company, we work to uphold human rights both within our organization and across our value chain. We will continue to work with different parts of society in a multi-stakeholder approach to achieve sustainable solutions that comprehensively address systemic human rights issues".

To read PMI's Human Rights Report visit www.pmi.com/human-rights-report. To learn more about PMI's sustainability journey, please visit www.pmi.com/sustainability. Or you can access the company's additional sustainability resources: PMI's Integrated Report 2022, Agricultural Labor Practices Program, and PMI's Sustainability Index and ESG KPI Protocol.

In this release and in related communications, the term "materiality", "material", and similar terms, when used in the context of economic, environmental, and social topics, are defined in the referenced sustainability standards, and are not meant to correspond to the concept of materiality under the U.S. securities laws and/or disclosures required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The aspirational targets and goals in this release do not constitute financial projections.

