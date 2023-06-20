Anzeige
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
20.06.23
10:50 Uhr
5,900 Euro
-0,030
-0,51 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7305,89012:03
5,7605,88012:00
Dow Jones News
20.06.2023 | 11:31
344 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Jun-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of GBP1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

Grant of Awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme ("DAB")

2023 LTIP

On 19 June 2023, conditional awards were granted to the two Executive Directors of the Company under the Renewi plc 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan, which will vest on the third anniversary of grant in accordance with their performance conditions: 

Plan     Participant        Award  Vesting date 
2023 LTIP   Otto de Bont (CEO)     136,590 19 June 2026 
2023 LTIP   Annemieke den Otter (CFO) 92,814 19 June 2026

The three-year performance measures and targets relating to 2023 LTIP awards are as disclosed below. The targets will be measured over the three years ending 31 March 2026. 

TSR1          ROCE      EPS      Recycling rate2 
Weighting   25%          25%      25%      25% 
       Target     Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting 
Threshold   Median     25%   +0.5% 25%   +5.0% 25%   67%   25% 
Max      Upper quartile 100%  +2.0% 100%  +15%  100%  70%   100%

Notes: 1. The peer group for the TSR performance target is the FTSE 250 (excluding Investment Trusts). TSR will becalculated using a three-month averaging period at the start and end of the performance period. 2. The recycling rate target has been based on the 2023 recycling rate methodology, as described on pages 51and 52 of the 2023 Renewi plc Annual Report and Accounts. 3. Vesting for all targets is calculated on a straight line basis.

A two-year post vest holding period applies to the LTIP awards granted to Executive Directors.

2023 DAB

On 19 June 2023, conditional awards were granted to the two Executive Directors of the Company under the Renewi plc 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme. 50% of the 2023 DAB awards vested immediately, with a further 50% to vest on the third anniversary of grant: 

Plan     Participant        Award Vesting date 
                        50% on 19 June 2023 
2023 DAB   Otto de Bont (CEO)     48,483 
                        50% on 19 June 2026 
                        50% on 19 June 2023 
2023 DAB   Annemieke den Otter (CFO) 36,604 
                        50% on 19 June 2026

Both Executive Directors elected to retain all of their Shares from the immediate DAB vest on 19 June 2023, satisfying their associated withholding tax and social security liabilities through direct payments to the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                        Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                 CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                 Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                 Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                 GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                Grant of 2023 award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                 Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                 Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                 GBPNIL      136,590

Aggregated information

d) 136,590

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

19 June 2023

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                 Annemieke den Otter 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                 CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                 Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                 Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                 GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                Grant of 2023 award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                 Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                 Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                 GBPNIL      92,814

Aggregated information

d) 92,814

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

19 June 2023

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                     Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                     CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment          Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                     Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                     213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a)                    Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                     GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                    Grant of 2023 award of 48,483 shares under the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme , 
                     50% of which vested immediately (24,242 shares), 50% of which will vest on 19 
                     June 2026 (24,241 shares) 
 
 
                     Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                     GBPNIL      48,483

Aggregated information

d)

- Aggregated volume 48,483

GBPNIL

- Price

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
