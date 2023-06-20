Huawei launched the 2023 Tech Arena competitions in Europe at Viva Technology, one of Europe's biggest tech summits, on Friday.

Dr. Jose R. Calvo gives a keynote address on competitions' role in industry-academia cooperation (Photo: Business Wire)

Tech Arena competitions are sponsored and designed by Huawei's worldwide labs in partnership with top universities to give students from around the world more opportunities to experience and learn how to solve real-world problems.

Liu Shaowei, President of Huawei's European Research Institute, explained that the company plans to host 10 Tech Arena competitions for over 1,000 students during the 2023-2024 school year. These competitions will be hosted in several countries, including France, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, and Israel.

Liu also emphasized that Huawei's sharing of the results of past Tech Arena competitions was evidence of Huawei's determination to invest in young talent. By the end of 2022, there were more than 5,400 students from over 52 universities who had participated in Tech Arena. Also to date, Huawei has offered more than 3 million dollars to make this competition platform available to global students.

"The results showed that more and more young people truly are improving from Tech Arena; this is aligned with the company's intention to help build stronger talent pools for local communities," Liu added.

Liu also released the themes of some Tech Arena competitions; other competitions will reveal theirs later in the year.

Tech Arena Ireland: Build a reliable and trustworthy data assistant using ModelArts' cloud power to co-pilot in the data lakes Tech Arena France: Optical network expansion by adding fiber Tech Arena Switzerland: RAW burst image super-resolution

Contestants in Tech Arena will have the opportunity to test their skills involving coding, algorithms, mathematics, and engineering to solve real-world industry problems. The competitions will hand out awards to multiple winners.

Dr. José R. Calvo, President of the Institute of International Relations at the Royal European Academy of Doctors, noted: "These competitions such as Tech Arena not only prepare students for future careers in these in-demand fields but also empower them to contribute to solving some of our most significant global challenges."

Huawei currently operates a network of R&D research centers in Europe, mainly staffed with local researchers. The centers currently partner with over 300 universities and 900 research institutes around the world for international talent cultivation and research.

For more information on 2023 Tech Arena competitions, please visit us at: https://www.huawei.com/en/seeds-for-the-future/competitions

