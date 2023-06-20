ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that the proposed change of its name to "Adtran Networks SE" has been approved by the 2023 Annual General Meeting of ADVA Optical Networking SE on May 24, 2023, and has been registered in the commercial register of the local court of Jena on June 8, 2023. The name change is a further important step for the combination between ADVA and Adtran Holdings, Inc, which started with the conclusion of the Business Combination Agreement on August 30, 2021.

"The name change from ADVA to Adtran Networks marks another major milestone for our company," said Christoph Glingener, CEO of Adtran Networks. "As a combined organization, we have the opportunity to become a global leader and help our customers drive even greater value from their networks."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620039402/en/

Contacts:

For press:

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

For investors:

Steven Williams

+49 89 890 665 918

investor-relations@adva.com