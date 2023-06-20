

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Tuesday after China cut benchmark lending rates, as widely expected.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.9 percent to $76.78 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $72.02.



Earlier today, China's central bank cut two key benchmark interest rates in a bid to counter the post-COVID growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.



The People's Bank of China cut two key policy rates, including a benchmark for corporate loans and another used to price mortgages by 10 basis points each, the first such reductions in 10 months in an effort to bolster economic growth.



Investors were also reacting to data showing that Chinese imports of Russian oil last month hit their highest level since Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.



According to Beijing's customs data, China's oil imports from Russia jumped to a record high in May.



Arrivals from Russia totaled 9.71 million metric tons in May, up from 5.4 million tonnes in February 2022 and 6.3 million the following month.



