Dienstag, 20.06.2023
WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2023 | 12:22
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Presentation in relation to the Marine Money Conference in NY

June 20, 2023

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will be presenting in relation to the Marine Money Conference in New York today. The presentation can be found on our website www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com) and attached to this press release. For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

About Avance Gas: Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operats a fleet of fourteen ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery early 2024 and two Medium-Sized LPG/Ammonia Carriers for delivery end 2025 and early 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Avance Gas - Investor presentation New York June 20 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dc4afffa-d725-43e6-ac5e-e58f2ed5f7c4)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
