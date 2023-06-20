Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
20.06.2023
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 20 June 2023

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 19 June 2023, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,611p

Including income: 4,639p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


