

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Tuesday and the dollar lacked clear momentum as modest cuts in China's loan prime rates failed to inspire investors.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,952.51 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,964.05.



Earlier today, China's central bank cut two key benchmark interest rates in a bid to counter the post-COVID growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.



The People's Bank of China cut two key policy rates, including a benchmark for corporate loans and another used to price mortgages by 10 basis points each, the first such reductions in 10 months in an effort to bolster economic growth.



Traders now look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimonies on Wednesday and Thursday for clues on the monetary policy path ahead.



Elsewhere, the Bank of England is scheduled to announce its policy on Thursday, with economists expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a 15-year high of 4.75%, marking its 13th straight rate rise.



On Monday, two ECB policymakers argued for more rate hikes amid risks of higher inflation.



In economic releases, U.S. building permits and housing starts for May are slated for release in the New York session as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken