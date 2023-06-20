

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus plunged from a near two-year high largely due to the fall in visible trade surplus in April, the European Central Bank reported Tuesday.



The current account surplus declined sharply to EUR 4 billion in April from EUR 31 billion in the previous month, which was the highest since April 2021.



The surplus on goods trade slid to EUR 16 billion from EUR 41 billion in March. At the same time, the services trade surplus dropped to EUR 4 billion from EUR 5 billion.



Primary income showed a negative balance of EUR 2 billion compared to a deficit of EUR 1 billion a month ago. The shortfall on secondary income widened to EUR 15 billion from EUR 14 billion.



In the twelve months to April, the current account deficit plunged to EUR 55 billion or 0.4 percent of GDP. This was down from EUR 138 billion or 1.1 percent of GDP a year ago.



In the financial account, net sales of non-euro area portfolio investment securities of euro area residents totaled EUR 106 billion. Net acquisition of euro area portfolio investment securities of non-residents came in at EUR 219 billion in twelve months to April.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken