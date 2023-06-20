Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.06.2023 | 12:42
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 19 June 2023 were:

128.04p Capital only
128.40p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.   Following the share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14th February
2023, the Company now has 135,586,194 Ordinary Shares in issue.

4.    For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5.    On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and
Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the
Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol
will remain unchanged.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.