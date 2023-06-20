The Company has formalized partnerships with the Government of Ukraine to provide program management and technical advisory support drawn from its extensive reconstruction experience

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development to serve as its reconstruction delivery partner and provide infrastructure and program management advisory support to help Ukraine achieve its reconstruction goals.

"The reconstruction of Ukraine is one of the world's greatest humanitarian and infrastructure priorities, and we are honored to partner with Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov and the Ukrainian government to help position this effort to successfully deliver on their long-term recovery ambitions," said Troy Rudd, AECOM's chief executive officer. "Through early engagement, a comprehensive programmatic approach, and global collaboration across governments and the private sector, we can work to restore and modernize Ukraine's infrastructure."

To help ensure the timeliness and effectiveness of Ukraine's reconstruction, AECOM will assist the Ministry with the design and establishment of an overall program management approach. The Company's program management technical expertise will help aid in the efficient delivery of a wide range of interdependent reconstruction projects. The Company will also provide the Ministry infrastructure advisory support with the goal of creating opportunity for public and private investors to participate in the future reconstruction of Ukraine's infrastructure.

Additionally, AECOM has announced that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure to advance preliminary integrated cost estimating and other engineering support for many of the country's complex and critical infrastructure projects. The scope of this memorandum encompasses key activities to help Ukraine transition to international-based standards for cost estimation, establish procurement practices and provide integrated consulting engineering services.

Across the globe, AECOM has extensive experience participating in reconstruction efforts ranging from initial response to recovery, reconstruction and long-term resilience. AECOM and its legacy companies have a multi-decade track record of delivering major reconstruction work on behalf of clients in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bosnia, as well as post-natural disaster reconstruction in the United States, Nepal, Haiti, Japan, Indonesia, and the Caribbean.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the expected benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that any contingent purchase price adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in lower aggregate cash proceeds and any future proceeds owed to us under those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

