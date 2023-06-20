Dr. Luis E. Taveras Partners With Keshri Publishing to Launch His Book - 'The 90 Day CIO: Strategies for Optimizing Outcomes and Value'

Breaking Records: "The 90 Day CIO" by Dr. Luis Taveras, PhD, Hits #1 Best Seller in Healthcare Administration on Amazon

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Keshri Publishing proudly announces that "The 90 Day CIO: Strategies for Optimizing Outcomes and Value" by renowned healthcare expert Dr. Luis Taveras, Ph.D., has achieved the coveted status of #1 Best Seller in Healthcare Administration on Amazon. This remarkable achievement underscores the book's exceptional value and widespread recognition in the healthcare industry.





The 90 Day CIO

The 90 Day CIO Best-Selling Book, Published by Keshri Publishing Inc.

Dr. Taveras brings a wealth of experience to his work, having held key senior positions throughout his illustrious career, including CTO of a $1.5 billion operation with 8 hospitals, SVP and CIO at Barnabas Health, Senior Partner at Accenture, and CIO for the City of Buffalo. Notably, he served as the CIO of St. Vincent's Hospital (the closest trauma center to the Twin Towers) during the challenging events of 9/11, skillfully managing healthcare delivery in the aftermath of the tragic events.

Within the pages of "The 90 Day CIO," readers will develop a comprehensive plan to achieve operational excellence and remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving healthcare industry. Dr. Taveras presents his acclaimed Value Based Model, a comprehensive framework encompassing governance, engagement, accountability, financial discipline, operational excellence, and culture. This groundbreaking model is proven to optimize patient outcomes and enhance organizational value through a holistic approach.

"The healthcare industry is currently at a critical juncture, where the adoption of AI technology is vital for delivering optimal patient outcomes and value," says Dr. Taveras. "I am delighted to partner with Keshri Publishing for the release of 'The 90 Day CIO.' My aim is to provide CIOs with a practical roadmap to navigate the dynamic and challenging technology landscape successfully."

To learn more about Dr. Luis Taveras, PhD, or to purchase a copy of "The 90 Day CIO: Strategies for Optimizing Outcomes and Value," please visit www.90DayCIO.com.

About Keshri Publishing:

Keshri Publishing is a trusted leader in comprehensive print publishing and digital marketing solutions. The organization is led by Dr. Kesha Ajvalia, MD, a distinguished medical professional, and Shri Ajvalia, a published author with McGraw Hill Medical and esteemed member of the National Speakers Association. Keshri Publishing has earned the trust of renowned clients such as Johnson & Johnson and Novartis Pharmaceuticals for their publishing and marketing needs. Learn more at www.KeshriPublishing.com.

