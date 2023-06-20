Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading agriculture services and data company in North America, is pleased to announce that Woods End Laboratories, a subsidiary of Deveron Corp. has been selected by the United States Department of Agriculture's ("USDA") to support Michigan State University's US $1.95 million-dollar Soil Carbon IDEA: Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access program. Pursuant to USDA's press release, the US $8 million-dollar program, run by the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, is focused on developing a comprehensive training program in Soil Organic Carbon evaluation for farmers, agronomists and agribusiness professionals. This is the third multi-year contract that Deveron has completed with the USDA since The Company began working in sustainable agriculture and carbon sequestration in 2021.

"It's always an honor to be selected as a trusted partner for one of the most credible organizations in agriculture. The USDA's continued commitment to sustainable agriculture is inspirational and a beacon for the future of the industry," said David MacMillan, Deveron's President, and CEO. "Education is the key to expedite the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, and to be chosen to help drive that cause speaks volumes to the work that Will Brinton, founder of Woods End Laboratories, and his team have completed in the soil organic carbon space. It is a privilege to help shape the basic training and education for what will surely be the future of American agriculture, and it's a responsibility that we do not take lightly."

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone. Our geographic focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres are actively farmed annually.

For more information, please visit www.deveron.com.

Philip Linton

VP Corporate Development

Deveron Corp.

Plinton@deveron.com

Tel: 647-622-0076

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170628