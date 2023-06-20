Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant additions to its corporate development team and strategic partnerships to enhance and manage its marketing initiatives. The Company has engaged Blue Summit Ventures as its social media marketing partner, appointed Fairfax Partners as corporate development consultants, and welcomes Daniel Southan-Dwyer as Vice President of Corporate Development.

In line with the Company's commitment to leveraging digital platforms for effective marketing, Getchell has partnered with Blue Summit Ventures, a social media marketing agency. Blue Summit will oversee Getchell's social media campaigns, harnessing the power of various platforms to raise awareness of Getchell, engage with stakeholders, and communicate the Company's ongoing advancements in the mineral exploration sector.

Fairfax Partners, a renowned consulting firm specializing in corporate development and growth strategies, has been selected by Getchell to provide their expertise in managing corporate development initiatives. With a strong track record of assisting companies in achieving sustainable growth, Fairfax Partners will play a pivotal role in shaping Getchell Gold's long-term strategic vision and continued development.

Getchell Gold is also pleased to welcome Daniel Southan-Dwyer as VP of Corporate Development. Mr. Southan-Dwyer has an impressive background in corporate finance and business development. He brings a wealth of experience to the Company and his expertise in identifying strategic opportunities, executing partnerships, and driving growth initiatives will be instrumental in strengthening Getchell's position within the industry.

"We are delighted with our engagement of Fairfax Partners and Blue Summit Marketing, and welcome Daniel Southan-Dwyer to our team. These strategic moves align with our commitment to expand our corporate development efforts and enhance our marketing capabilities. With their exceptional expertise, we are confident that we will achieve new milestones and unlock the full potential of Getchell Gold." said Mike Sieb, President.

Blue Summit has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the company in exchange for an aggregate amount of CAD $175,000. The services will include continuing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and investor relations services. The initial term of the Blue Summit agreement is for a period of 6 months. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Blue Summit (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground current resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

