Gilbert, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - RyanTech, a leading technology firm renowned for its innovative solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Text Message application for Microsoft Teams. This feature allows users to set up phone numbers that can be used for calling and texting directly within the Teams environment.

Leveraging Twilio's advanced capabilities, RyanTech's new Text Message application allows users to benefit from the direct routing of the phone number into Teams, enhancing connectivity and communication fluidity. The app is designed for use with USA-based phone numbers.

"RyanTech's Text Message app revolutionizes how businesses communicate through Teams," said Katie Pettey, RyanTech's spokesperson. "This powerful tool integrates seamlessly with Teams and simplifies communication by bringing text messaging and voice calling together in one convenient place."

The Text Message app supports multiple users per phone number, allowing for greater flexibility and adaptability within team structures. It also has add-in capabilities that allow it to send data over the Internet and access personal information on the active message, such as phone numbers, postal addresses, or URLs. This data may be sent to a third-party service, but no other items in the user's mailbox can be read or modified.

"Our new app is built with API integration to Twilio. Users will need a Twilio account to complete the setup. Full integration with Teams phone is also possible through a direct routing configuration, available by contacting RyanTech," shares Pettey.

RyanTech offers a free setup and can provide additional information as required. Users can reach out directly through the RyanTech contact page.

About RyanTech

RyanTech provides end-to-end technology solutions for businesses across various sectors, such as Automotive, Legal, Healthcare, Non-profit, Finance, and Small to Medium-sized Businesses. The company's services encompass Email Systems, Business Wifi, Office 365, and cybersecurity measures, focusing on application development, network solutions, and cloud computing utilizing Azure. RyanTech delivers user-friendly email solutions with robust security features and comprehensive customer support. The firm recognizes the importance of reliable and secure Cloud solutions in safeguarding businesses during unforeseen circumstances.

