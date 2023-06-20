The collaboration will focus on developing and increasing molecular testing for bladder (urothelial) cancer.

Diatech Pharmacogenetics ("Diatech") has established a collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV with the aim of improving access to precision medicine for patients with bladder cancer.

As one of Europe's leading precision medicine companies, Diatech Pharmacogenetics researches and manufactures In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) tests in oncology for various types of solid tumours and blood cancers.

In recent years, there has been increasing focus on the development of new diagnostic tests capable of detecting diagnostic, predictive and prognostic gene alterations in oncology; at the same time, an increasing number of targeted drugs are being developed that are able to target tumors holding specific gene variant mutations, leading towards chronic cancer management, with an ultimate ambition of cure.

Diatech Pharmacogenetics is working on the development of a new molecular test dedicated to bladder cancer, with the aim to enable patients access precision drug treatments, based on their individual molecular profile. In particular, Diatech will develop an IVD assay for the detection of genetic alterations with a predictive role for targeted treatment for patients affected by bladder neoplasia. The goal is to facilitate patients' access to precision oncology testing worldwide, developing a highly sensitive test with a rapid analysis procedure taking just three hours using Real-Time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology.

"We are delighted to start this new collaboration with Janssen. At Diatech Pharmacogenetics, we aim to generate added value for patients in the fight against cancer, addressing multiple fronts with a multidisciplinary approach," said Oliva Alberti, CEO of Diatech.

About Diatech Pharmacogenetics

Diatech Pharmacogenetics is a leading Italian company in the development, production and commercialization of molecular diagnostic tools for precision oncology medicine. Founded in 1996, the company aims to simplify complex molecular diagnostic procedures into easy end-to-end solutions, from nucleic acid extraction and molecular analysis to final reporting. Diatech has shown strong growth in recent years and today is among the first players in the EU market for the oncology diagnostics market.

