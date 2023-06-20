Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives CleanTech Laser Cleaning System Order for Facility Maintenance

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it received an order from Dumoulin Trucking in Ontario, CN for a CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "Facilities maintenance is yet another application at which our technology excels. Dumoulin will be utilizing CleanTech at its Ontario facility to remove rust and corrosion from its support beams in an eco-friendly, time-efficient and cost-effective manner."

CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD

The CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD is a dual-axis 2000-watt handheld laser cleaning machine and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, paint and almost anything else from steel, aluminum, iron and many other surface types. LPC believes the CleanTech laser blasting systems' performance surpasses the capabilities of standard sandblasting and dry-ice blasting while eliminating the need for dangerous chemicals, hazardous fumes, costly material and complicated procedures.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

