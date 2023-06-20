Elbit Systems Ltd.: Elbit Systems Appoints New Independent Director

HAIFA, Israel, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that pursuant to Article 23(d) of its Articles of Association, the Company's board of directors resolved to appoint Mr. Ehud (Udi) Adam as a member of the board, effective as of June 25, 2023, and until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders.

Mr. Adam has served as a strategic consultant to various public and private companies in the technology sector since June 2020 . From 2016 until May 2020, Mr. Adam served as director general of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Since 2020, Mr. Adam has served as a director of Arma Ferrea Ltd., a company that develops and manufactures reactive armor systems, and as a director of Arma Kinetica Ltd., a company in the field of kinetic energy solutions. Since 2020, he has also served as chair of the board of Armalux Ltd., a company that engages in the field of laser systems. Since 2022, Mr. Adam has served as chair of the board of Ecology for Protected Community Ltd., a company that employs people with special needs to collect electronic waste. Since 2021, Mr. Adam has served as the chair of a public committee of the Geophysical Institute of Israel and, since 2011, he has served as president of 'Midor Ledor', a non-profit community association. In 2016, Mr. Adam served as chair of the board of IMI Systems Ltd., formerly an Israeli government owned defense company later acquired by the Company. Mr. Adam served for 31 years in the Israeli Defense Forces, where he holds the rank of major general (reserves), and served as head of the Technological and Logistics Directorate and as head of the Northern Command. Mr. Adam holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and government from Bar-Ilan University and a master's degrees in military and strategic leadership from Ecole de Guerre Paris .

Mr. Adam will serve as an independent director under Nasdaq Listing Rules and the Israeli Companies Law and will serve on the following board committees: corporate governance and nominating committee, compensation committee and audit and financial statements review committee.

As of June 25, 2023, Mr. Yoram Ben-Zeev will no longer serve as a director of Elbit Systems, having completed nine years of service as an Independent Director provided by the Israeli Companies Law. The board of directors thanks Mr. Ben-Zeev for his contributions to the Company during his tenure.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

