TC Energy Corporation: TC Energy's strategic alignment of 2023 priorities and energy transition, showcased at Sustainable Energy Forum

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release -- TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) is hosting a Sustainable Energy Forum today to highlight the Company's role in enabling the energy transition while delivering long-term shareholder value.

Today's event includes presentations from TC Energy President and CEO François Poirier, Bruce Power President and CEO Mike Rencheck, and senior leaders at the forefront of the Company's sustainable energy strategy.

TC Energy's highly integrated North American asset base is enabling the energy transition and supporting the path to net zero by 2050. More than 60 per cent of its $34 billion total secured capital program is directly funding solutions to support global climate goals while unlocking access to secure, reliable and affordable energy across North America and the world. In line with its disciplined approach to capital allocation and risk and return preferences, the Company expects its investments in these capital projects will:

Enable the displacement of higher emitting fuels by safely transporting and extending the reach of North American natural gas.

Decarbonize its asset base through electrification and renewable power.

Capitalize on low-carbon opportunities, primarily focused on Bruce Power and firming capacity.



"Our 2023 priorities of safely executing major projects, accelerating our deleveraging targets by advancing our $5 billion-plus asset divestiture program and maximizing the value of our assets remain clear and are in direct service of the energy transition," said Poirier. "Our uniting opportunity is finding an economic and orderly path to the energy transition while meeting growing energy demand. Analyzing a wide range of energy scenarios, we continue to see natural gas and liquids playing a critical role, and our assets are strategically positioned to connect low-cost supply to critical markets. Our diverse portfolio and competencies in nuclear, pumped hydro, hydrogen, and renewables also strongly position us to successfully compete in our evolving energy future."

TC Energy has a continued focus on carbon competitiveness while meeting the demand for energy in the current geopolitical climate. As energy problem solvers, the Company's workforce is exploring technologies and implementing strategies to support its climate goals. Through its methane reduction strategy, since 2019, it has reduced its absolute methane emissions by 14 per cent, while increasing throughput by 11 per cent, and growing comparable earnings before interest taxes debt and amortization (EBITDA) in its natural gas business by 20 per cent.

"Holding ourselves accountable to deliver on our commitments and drive organizational alignment, we have introduced new performance measures and embedded our key priorities in our executive compensation," said Poirier. "As we further strengthen our resilience, driving our long-term value proposition, we are committed to remaining aligned with our investors and society's expectations. Demonstrating this, we have obtained limited assurance on our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions inventory, while proactively increasing our voluntary emissions disclosures and conducting further assessments of our Scope 3 emissions."

By taking a long-term view grounded in fundamentals and balancing sustainable dividend growth with reinvestment in the business, TC Energy remains committed to enhancing resiliency and maintaining its value proposition as a North American energy transition enabler. With a track record of capturing significant growth through a variety of energy landscapes, the Company is well-positioned to achieve its strategic priorities and drive decarbonization efforts while maintaining conservative risk preferences and delivering shareholder value.

