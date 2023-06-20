

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in April, though at a slower pace compared to March, data from Eurostat revealed on Tuesday.



Production in the construction sector decreased 0.4 percent month-on-month in April, following a 1.7 percent fall in March.



The downward trend was led by a 0.6 percent fall in the output of the building sector. At the same time, civil engineering production showed an increase of 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, total construction output rebounded 0.2 percent in April, after a 0.7 percent fall a month ago.



Construction output in the EU27 also slid 0.4 percent monthly and by 0.1 percent yearly at the start of the second quarter.



Among member states, the worst monthly decreases in construction output were observed in Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Romania, while the biggest rises were seen in Belgium, Germany, and France.



