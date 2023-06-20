Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: The Board of Directors of Sobi exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) on 9 May 2023, resolved - for the purpose of ensuring that the company can fulfil its commitments under the long-term incentive programme for managers and executives (the Management Programme) resolved by the Annual General Meeting - on a directed share issue of no more than 1,532,014 redeemable and convertible class C shares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has today subscribed for all 1,532,014 C-shares.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares by an offer directed to all holders of class C shares. Repurchase under this authorisation may be made on one or several occasions until the Annual General Meeting 2024 and at a price of no less than 100 per cent and no more than 105 per cent of the quotient value of the share.

Today, the Board of Directors has resolved to exercise the repurchase authorisation for the said purpose by repurchasing all issued class C shares against payment of 100 per cent of the quotient value of the share, corresponding to approximately SEK 0.55 per share. Repurchase of the class C shares may be effected during the period 20 June - 9 November 2023.

The company currently holds 12,867,104 own common shares and no own class C shares. Subsequently to the effected repurchase of class C shares above, all repurchased class C shares are intended to be converted to common shares, whereafter the number of own common shares will amount to 14,399,118.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3790605/2141431.pdf

The Board of Directors exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the companys commitments under the incentive programme

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-board-of-directors-of-sobi-exercises-authorisation-for-repurchase-of-shares-for-the-purpose-of-securing-the-companys-commitments-under-the-incentive-programme-301855242.html

