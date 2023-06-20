DJ Britvic plc change in Director's particulars

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

20 June 2023

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Hounaïda Lasry, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed, subject to shareholder approval, as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees of B&M European Value Retail S.A., a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Subject to the appointment being approved by a resolution of shareholders at a general meeting, it will take effect on 22 September 2023.

