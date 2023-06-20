Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
20.06.2023 | 13:31
Britvic plc change in Director's particulars

DJ Britvic plc change in Director's particulars

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc change in Director's particulars 20-Jun-2023 / 11:59 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

20 June 2023

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Hounaïda Lasry, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed, subject to shareholder approval, as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees of B&M European Value Retail S.A., a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Subject to the appointment being approved by a resolution of shareholders at a general meeting, it will take effect on 22 September 2023.

Jude Moore

Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680

Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     BVIC 
LEI Code:   635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
Sequence No.: 252095 
EQS News ID:  1661145 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661145&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 06:59 ET (10:59 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
