Global Public Affairs and White Tuque Join Forces To Strengthen Cybersecurity Offering

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Global Public Affairs (Global), one of Canada's largest public affairs and communications firms, and White Tuque , a leading cybersecurity start-up, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at offering clients a full suite of protective, resolution and crisis communications services from the always present and evolving cyber threats.

The agreement between Global and White Tuque brings together their respective expertise and resources to address the growing need for robust cybersecurity solutions. By combining forces, the firms will support and guide clients on how to defend against, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks. Strengthening overall business resilience while reducing financial, operational, legal, and reputational risk. They aim to deliver a full suite of tailored services to a broad range of clients, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Canadian municipalities, and government agencies.

Global's extensive experience in public affairs and crisis communications along with its strong presence in the Canadian market from coast-to-coast make it an ideal partner for White Tuque. With a commitment to safeguarding clients' interests, Global has a deep understanding of the regulatory and policy landscape, as well as vast crisis communications experience and capabilities.

"The partnership between Global Public Affairs and White Tuque is a significant step towards meeting the increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity services," said Randy Pettipas, CEO of Global Public Affairs. "By combining our crisis communications expertise, we will be able to provide clients with a full suite of tailored solutions that address the unique challenges they face in today's rapidly evolving cyber landscape."

White Tuque's team are battle-tested, crisis-proven experts in cyber defence. Their specialists have decades of combined experience in all aspects of cybersecurity - from policy planning and risk identification through solution implementation and management.

"The threat of a cyberattack on Canadian SMEs is real. Worldwide, 43% of cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses, but only 14% of these businesses are prepared to defend themselves. What's worse, 66% of global SMEs report experiencing a cyberattack in the past 12 months," said Robert D. Stewart, CEO of White Tuque. "By bringing together Global's expertise in public affairs and our industry-tested cybersecurity professionals, we will deliver comprehensive solutions that address the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations today."

Leveraging its participation in Toronto Metropolitan University's DMZ via DMZ Innisfil, White Tuque continues to expand its operations, establishing offices in Ontario and Chicago. This expansion allows White Tuque to offer its specialized cybersecurity services to a broader clientele, helping organizations enhance their cyber defences and protect sensitive data. "DMZ has had the honour of supporting White Tuque as they expand and elevate their business from the town of Innisfil to a thriving operation spanning North America," said Andrea Richardson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at DMZ. "A proud moment for DMZ, their partnership with Global Public Affairs is a testament to White Tuque's global mindset and steadfast dedication to empowering organizations to mitigate their cyber risk and defend themselves from cyberattacks."

According to a 2022 McKinsey report, at the current rate of growth, damages from cyberattacks will amount to about $10.5 trillion annually by 2025-a 300 percent increase from 2015 levels. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for organizations of all sizes to invest in robust cybersecurity measures, but even more urgent for SME's where the vast majority see cybersecurity incidents that can cost more than half-a-million dollars.

Through a holistic approach, Global and White Tuque will assist clients in identifying potential vulnerabilities, implementing proactive measures, and develop robust incident response plans. Their shared goal is to empower organizations to effectively mitigate cyber risks and respond swiftly and confidently in the event of a cyber incident.

For more information, please contact:

Global Public Affairs:

Rick Roth

Vice President,

rroth@globalpublic.com

White Tuque:

Robert D. Stewart

CEO

rob@whitetuque.com

About Global Public Affairs

Global Public Affairs is Canada's leading privately held strategic communications and government advocacy consultancy. With offices across Canada, we represent the largest corporate sector organizations in the country, touching on all facets of the national economy. We are a team of experienced consultants who work seamlessly across jurisdictions, guiding organizations through complex public policy challenges. We draw on our expertise as senior leaders in government, media, private and non-profit sectors to provide first-hand knowledge of Canada's unique public policy and administrative framework. We build a tailored approach for each client - strategies that are mindful of the end goal and balance the particular commercial objectives and culture of our clients and their organizations.

About White Tuque

White Tuque's mission is to give companies a trusted partner and a framework of best practices for cyber defence. We are a boutique team with expertise in cyber risk, cyber protection and intelligence.

Partnership with White Tuque gives all companies access to a battle-tested and crisis-proven team of Canada's leading cyber-security experts. We make this level of protection affordable by condensing simple and repeatable tactics into a digestible and scalable format for all organizations. These tactics are the backbone of what protects businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions. At White Tuque our mandate is to make these available to organizations of all sizes.

SOURCE: White Tuque



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762254/Global-Public-Affairs-and-White-Tuque-Join-Forces-To-Strengthen-Cybersecurity-Offering