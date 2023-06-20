DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/06/2023) of GBP53.21m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/06/2023) of GBP35.25m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/06/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 165.01p 21,360,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 159.31p Ordinary share price 168.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 1.81% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 123.87p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.95)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 19/06/2023

