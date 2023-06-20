Hard Asset Management, Inc.: Hard Asset Money Podcast New Episode Features General Michael Flynn and Congressman Mark Green on Central Bank Digital Currency

Christian Briggs and Special Guests Shed Light on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and Potential Consequences for Privacy and Freedom

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / The Hard Asset Money Show, a leading podcast in the financial industry, has released an insightful new episode delving into the topic of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and its implications for privacy and government control. The episode features special guests General Michael Flynn and Congressman Mark Green, providing a unique perspective on the subject.

In this compelling episode, Christian Briggs, CEO of Hard Asset Management and host of the Hard Asset Money Show, engages in a candid conversation with Congressman Mark Green about the current state of CBDC and the role of FedNow as the initial step in the CBDC rollout. Congressman Green emphasizes the key distinction between CBDC and decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, highlighting that CBDCs are controlled by central banks, enabling greater regulation and surveillance by a single authority.

FedNow, the digital payment system, will allow direct consumer transactions using digital currency. However, concerns arise regarding the potential negative consequences associated with increased government control and surveillance over individuals. The implementation of CBDC would grant the government the ability to track every transaction, including purchases made at grocery stores, leading to the potential establishment of a social credit score system akin to China's.

Christian Briggs further emphasizes the implications of CBDC by stating, "Ultimately, this is an assault on freedom." The discussion brings to light the possible downgrading of an individual's social credit score based on government scrutiny of their purchases, such as excessive ammunition or investments in certain sectors.

The second half of the episode features a compelling interview with special guest General Michael Flynn, providing an insider's perspective on his experiences and challenges during his tenure in the Trump administration. General Flynn sheds light on various decisions and policies, revealing his belief that he faced predisposition from the Clinton/Obama administration, which ultimately led to his ousting. This candid conversation offers listeners a fresh and insightful perspective on the dynamics of US politics.

The latest episode of the Hard Asset Money Show promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking exploration of CBDC, government surveillance, and the complexities of US politics.

To listen to the full episode and gain valuable insights from esteemed guests, visit: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hard-asset-money-show/id1576564099

HARD ASSET MONEY SHOW PODCAST:

Broadcasting around the world, welcome to the Hard Asset Money show. Chaotic times call for a fearless examination of the things that matter. Your wealth, your money, your future and how to preserve and grow with the hard asset market.

Hosted by Christian Briggs. BMCHAM.COM/PODCAST

Contact Information

John Grainer

info@bmcham.com

844-426-4653

SOURCE: Hard Asset Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761968/Hard-Asset-Money-Podcast-New-Episode-Features-General-Michael-Flynn-and-Congressman-Mark-Green-on-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency