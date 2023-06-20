Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.06.2023 | 13:54
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Smartt. Studio collaborate to strengthen e-commerce in the MENA Region

DUBAI, UAE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Smartt. Studio have entered a strategic partnership to strengthen the e-commerce space in the MENA Region.

Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO, Smartt. Studios, HE Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Sharjah Media City 'Shams' in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City.

Through this partnership, both parties will help global conglomerates and retailers streamline their online expansion strategies by offering a seamless one-stop-shop to meet their e-commerce needs and, in the process, establish the MENA region as a global leader in e-commerce. Launch to go live in 3 weeks.

Businesses within the Shams community will now be able to elevate their online presence, amplify revenue streams and expand their customer base exponentially. Smartt. Studio's world-class team of skilled photographers equipped with cutting-edge technology will capture breathtaking images for clients uniquely showcasing the distinctive features of their products.

These visually striking images will seamlessly integrate into online retailers' platforms through Smartt. Studio's state-of-the-art, AI-driven, tailor-made content management system. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our vision to establish the MENA region as a global leader in online commerce," said His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City 'Shams'.

"By uniting with Smartt. Studio, we can effectively empower businesses to flourish in an exceedingly competitive market with our goal being to drive sustained economic growth and foster innovation throughout the region," said HE Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Sharjah Media City 'Shams'.

"The success of global conglomerates and retailers in the online marketplace lies in presenting their products using unique ideas. We are excited to collaborate with the Sharjah Media City and look forward to supporting conglomerates and retailers seeking online dominance through our streamlined one-stop-shop approach," said Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO of Smartt. Studio who is also a member of the Forbes Business Council and part of the Entrepreneur Leadership Network.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing this partnership was signed by His Excellency Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Shams, and Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO of Smartt. Studio in the presence of H.E Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City 'Shams'.

Shams and Smartt. Studio will jointly spearhead targeted marketing initiatives to generate substantial interest among global retailers, conglomerates, and e-commerce platforms in the MENA region, further strengthening their position as leaders in the e-commerce landscape.

To know more about, visit:

https://www.shams.ae/

https://smartt.studio/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102959/Smartt_Studio_Shams.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105913/Smartt_Studio_Logo.jpg

Smartt. Studio Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharjah-media-city-shams-and-smartt-studio-collaborate-to-strengthen-e-commerce-in-the-mena-region-301855276.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.