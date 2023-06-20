Addigy Taps Preetham Gurram as Head of Product Management to Drive Innovation

Former Apple Product Manager Brings Deep MDM Experience to Addigy and will Oversee Strategy of its Apple Device Management Platform

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Addigy , a leading provider of Apple device management solutions, today announced Preetham Gurram has joined the company as its Head of Product Management. Preetham will drive product strategy and innovation to ensure Addigy's offerings and approach to the market remain inclusive of client needs as well as stay on top of evolving market trends.

Preetham held multiple roles at Apple and has extensive knowledge of the mobile device management (MDM) space. He was responsible for building the Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager platforms that work with third-party MDM solutions. Most recently at Apple, Preetham served as an MDM Architect. In addition, Preetham has previously held product-focused leadership roles in companies such as Automox, SOTI, Propelics, and MobileIron.

"Over the last decade, the MDM space has drastically evolved. A decade ago, it was all about education -- what MDM is and why it is needed. Now the question IT professionals ask is not why but which provider," said Preetham Gurram, Head of Product Development, Addigy. "Addigy has the right mix of qualities needed to succeed and grow - nimble, small, lean, and hungry for success. I'm excited to join the team and find new ways to bring more value to our customers."

This key executive hire comes on the heels of a critical security finding from Addigy. The company recently uncovered that Apple Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates were not being deployed in up to 25 percent of macOS devices within managed environments. To ensure device security and reliability, it provided all MacAdmins universal access to their MDM Watchdog Utility as a free download .

"Addigy's north star is finding new ways to empower our customers to manage their Apple infrastructure to best support their team and environment," said Addigy Founder and CEO Jason Dettbarn. "MDMs are an integral part of an IT environment, including supporting security and compliance objectives. Preetham is a respected leader in our space, and I look forward to working with him closely to add new features to our platform to help eliminate our customers' pain points surrounding device management."

About Addigy

More than 4,000 organizations across the globe trust Addigy to help their IT teams manage Apple device security, inventory, reporting, mobile device management, policies, and troubleshooting. Addigy is the only cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple device management software that makes it easy for managed service providers and corporate IT teams to monitor and manage employees' Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices from a single location, anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.addigy.com .

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Addigy

addigy@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Addigy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762083/Addigy-Taps-Preetham-Gurram-as-Head-of-Product-Management-to-Drive-Innovation