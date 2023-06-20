

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) and STMicroelectronics (STM) have signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics Research & Development to support more efficient and lighter power electronics, essential for future hybrid-powered aircraft and full-electric urban air vehicles. The R&D collaboration will focus on developing SiC and GaN devices, packages, and modules adapted for Airbus' aerospace applications.



The companies said these semiconductors will play a significant role in powering future hybrid helicopters, aircraft, the ZEROe roadmap, as well as the City Airbus NextGen.



