Marking its first EU expansion post-acquisition, Wheels set to roll out a fleet of 600 vehicles reinforcing its commitment to sustainable urban mobility.

Wheels, a subsidiary of micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), pioneering global micromobility ecosystem, today is proud to announce its expansion into Malta, marking its first post-acquisition expansion in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620261593/en/

Visit www.micromobility.com

Commencing service on June 26, Wheels has been granted the license to operate in Malta, deploying a fleet of 600 vehicles. This operation will be carried out in collaboration with a seasoned local partner, demonstrating proven expertise in the industry and its logistics.

Salvatore Palella, CEO and Founder of micromobility.com Inc., commented, "Our entrance into Malta signifies an exciting new chapter in Wheels' journey. This expansion underscores our commitment to reinventing urban mobility on a global scale. We are thankful for the opportunity to bring our eco-friendly transportation solutions to the residents and visitors of Malta. We look forward to a successful partnership with our local collaborators and delivering exceptional service to the Maltese community."

This move marks a historic moment for Wheels, signifying the brand's continued EU expansion. The company's footprint in Malta will solidify its position as a pioneer in the micromobility industry, setting the stage for future growth and sustainability initiatives in Europe.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620261593/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

press@micromobility.com

For investor inquiries:

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

The Blueshirt Group

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

+1 (323) 240-5796