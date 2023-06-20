Boost 1 Marketing: Metro Detroit's 'The Roof Resource' Expands Nationally With First Home-Based Business Franchise Opportunity in the Industry

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / The Roof Resource, an innovative Metro Detroit company dedicated to revolutionizing the residential roofing experience for homeowners, is thrilled to announce its plans for national expansion through franchising. With the expansion, The Roof Resource will become the first home-based business franchise offered in the roofing industry.

Headquartered in Macomb, Michigan, The Roof Resource has emerged as a disruptive force in the roofing industry by providing Michigan homeowners with a first-of-its-kind service that simplifies the entire process of roof replacement with at-cost pricing for consumers.

Founded in 2020, The Roof Resource set out to eliminate the stress and complexity of one of the most significant investments homeowners make. The innovative business model was born out of founder and CEO Michael Harvey's determination to create a customer experience unlike anything seen in the roofing industry. After years of witnessing the stress and frustration homeowners endured during the roof purchasing process, Harvey envisioned a world where all roofing components would be available at cost pricing in one convenient location, ensuring transparency, trust, and a win-win situation for all parties involved.

"We have completely changed the roof-buying experience for homeowners," said Michael Harvey, founder and CEO of The Roof Resource. "We walk you through our step-by-step process and show how the numbers are calculated. We provide workmanship warranties, lifetime shingle warranties, and a preferred roofing network that represents the best roofing and installation companies in the business. Our goal is to offer transparency, honesty, quality, and a stress-free experience from initial pricing to installation and cleanup, at significant cost savings to our customers."

The Roof Resource offers a 100% virtual experience, allowing homeowners to complete the entire process from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for high-pressure in-person sales meetings. With a wide selection of designer and popular brand shingles, homeowners have the freedom to make choices without feeling rushed. The company provides homeowners with a breakdown of every penny spent on their project. Its installation companies are licensed, insured, and vetted to guarantee the highest-quality workmanship.

In just two years, the company has experienced significant growth in Southeast Michigan. To further its national presence, The Roof Resource has brought on board Adam Helfman as a trusted advisor and Chief Marketing Officer. Helfman, a fourth-generation contractor, TV and radio personality, and renowned expert in the home improvement industry with over three decades of experience, will leverage his expertise to take the brand national through franchising.

The company has also partnered with SMB Franchise Consultants to help further its innovative home-based business model and nationwide expansion.

