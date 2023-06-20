Peru is a country with outstanding natural landscapes, incredible history, incomparable gastronomy, and a rich cultural mix. All these elements make it an essential tourist destination. Today, it has an offering that goes even further, since it has also become an ideal destination for hosting large international events and meetings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619112997/en/

Peru combines modernity and first-class infrastructure with a rich history, to give you an unforgettable experience (Photo: Business Wire)

According to PROMPERÚ, Peru's economic growth, modernity, and first-class infrastructure, complementing all the elements that have always marked out the country and that make it unique, now ensure memorable meetings and business trips.

The attention to detail offered by Peru takes center stage and is a fundamental element of the enriching experience it provides. In addition, it highlights its special geographical location, facilitating connections to all the key destinations in America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

In recent years, the country's strategy of developing the MICE segment or business tourism within the tourism sector has encouraged investment in hotels in the country's main cities, especially by international chains.

Thus, Lima (the country's capital), Arequipa, Cusco, and Paracas (beach resort) are ideal cities that are fully equipped to host congresses, meetings, and incentive trips.

In this context, the Spanish Confederation of Travel Agencies (CEAV) has chosen the imperial city of Cusco as the location for its next board of directors meeting. This will take place on Tuesday, June 20, as part of a trip from June 15 to 21 to be carried out by 15 members of the CEAV board and two representatives of Iberia, thanks to an invitation from Peru's Commission for Promotion of Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ).

The visitors will meet with Peruvian business leaders with the aim of strengthening relations and business between both countries. Activities will include a tour of cultural attractions in Lima and Cusco, and showcasing of the robust offer in the MICE segment.

Other upcoming global meetings to be held in Peru include the 8th World Forum on Energy Regulation (WFER), the 12th Congress on Business in the Digital Age (NED 2023), the 15th International Gold, Silver Copper Symposium, and the MinPro trade fair.

For more information, see: https://meetings.peru.travel/en

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619112997/en/

Contacts:

eyanez@promperuext.pe