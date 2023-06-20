Rome joins Norse Atlantic Airways network as fifth European gateway from New York JFK along with Oslo, London, Paris and Berlin.

Flights from New York operate daily with fares starting from $259 one-way including taxes and fees.

Norse Atlantic Airways, the pioneering low-cost long-haul airline, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its highly anticipated daily flights between New York JFK and Rome. The inaugural flight took off on June 20, 2023.

Passengers seeking an unforgettable journey between these iconic destinations can now experience Norse Atlantic Airways' exceptional service, comfortable cabins, and unparalleled value. With daily flights, travelers will enjoy even more flexibility and convenience when planning their transatlantic trips.

"We are thrilled to launch our inaugural service between Rome and New York JFK, connecting two vibrant cities with deep historical and cultural ties. Our commitment to delivering affordable long-haul travel experiences without compromising on quality is at the core of Norse Atlantic Airways' vision. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board and providing them with exceptional service and value on this exciting new route," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

The flight from New York JFK departs daily at 12:30 a.m. EDT and lands at Rome Fiumicino Airport at 3:15 p.m. local time the same day. Flights from Rome depart at 6:55 p.m. local time and land in New York at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience, with each seat including a personal state-of-the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43" seat pitch and 12" recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse's value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is an airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjorn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Boston, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

