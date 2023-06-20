

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices rose at a slower pace in May, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 4.2 percent increase in April.



The index was most affected by rising prices in the manufacture of food products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery and equipment, the statistical office said.



Falling prices in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of fuel oils and wood had the opposite effect on the index, Statistics Estonia added.



Manufacturing prices alone grew 2.6 percent in May, and the price index for food industry was 9.6 percent higher compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in May, after a decline of 0.7 percent in the prior month.



'Compared with April, the producer price index was primarily affected by falling prices in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of fuel oils and paper,' Eveli Sokman, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



'The index was also influenced by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products and electronic products,' the analyst added.



Data also showed that import prices fell 0.3 percent monthly and 0.4 percent yearly in May.



Export prices fell by 0.5 percent monthly in May, but gained 1.6 percent from a year ago.



