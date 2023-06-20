Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Joins Forces with Samsung Canada on 'SmartThings' Campaign

The SmartThings Connected Home Experience Campaign Shows on-the-go Canadians how Samsung Products and Services Enable a Smart, Convenient & Connected Reality

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Gamelancer"), a leading digital media, entertainment, and production company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Samsung Canada on an innovative ad-campaign called the SmartThings Connected Home Experience. This collaboration brings live immersive experiences to the Samsung Experience Store at the CF Eaton Centre in Toronto, Ontario (the "Samsung Experience Store"), providing customers with a firsthand look at the possibilities of a connected home.

As part of the SmartThings Connected Home Experience, Samsung Canada has transformed the upper floor of the Samsung Experience Store into a connected home environment. Guests can explore various rooms, including a living room, home office, home gym, and kitchen, which showcase the integration of Samsung products and how they can be used to contribute to a smarter, more convenient, and connected world.

Photo courtesy of JoyBox Media, Left to Right: Taylor Mei (@LittleTFitness), Alex (@Smilez), Faizal Khamisa

By utilizing SmartThings technology, users can enhance productivity, unleash their creativity, and simplify their daily tasks, while personalizing their preferences through Samsung's SmartThings app for Galaxy devices.

To make the launch even more exciting, Samsung Canada has partnered with nine notable Canadians and influencers, including Roy Woods, Tiana Shern, Taylor Mei, and sports anchor Faizal Khamisa. They will participate in a head-to-head trivia competition, highlighting the incredible potential of Samsung SmartThings technology and testing their knowledge about Canada.

10:00 AM EST Monday, June 5 to 9:00 AM EST, Saturday, August 13, 2023, consumers can explore each thoughtfully designed room and take part in unique trivia challenges. Canadians who complete the walkthrough of all four rooms within the SmartThings Connected Home Experience will be eligible to enter the Samsung Experience Store SmartThings Home Contest for a chance to win a Connectivity Prize Pack consisting of Samsung technology products valued at $13,129.93 (approximate retail value)1.

Click the link below for a sneak peek of the 'SmartThings' campaign.

https://news.samsung.com/ca/samsung-welcomes-canadians-to-test-their-smarts-at-the-new-smartthings-connected-home-experience

"We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Samsung Canada for the SmartThings Connected Home Experience," said Sam Park, Gamelancer Media CMO "This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for us, as we combine our expertise in digital media, entertainment, and production with Samsung's groundbreaking technology. While the experiential aspect is crucial, we also recognize the importance of a well-executed digital campaign in today's digital landscape. Through Samsung's SmartThings app for Galaxy devices, users can personalize their experiences, enhance productivity, and simplify their daily tasks."

"At Gamelancer, our goal is to create meaningful connections and experiences for our audience. This partnership with Samsung Canada allows us to achieve just that, combining an immersive experiential campaign with a thoughtfully executed digital campaign. We believe this holistic approach will resonate deeply with our target audience by showcasing the transformative power of the SmartThings Connected Home Experience," adds Kamar Burke, Gamelancer Media CCO.

To learn more about SmartThings and Samsung Connectivity, visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartthings/do-the-smartthings/

1http://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ses-connectivity-contest

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes' 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit, a UK game developer. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to 40+ million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

Visit us at https://gamelancer.com/ to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 627-8868

Email: ir@gamelancer.com

IR Email: info@gamelancer.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gamelancer Media Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761929/Gamelancer-Media-Joins-Forces-with-Samsung-Canada-on-SmartThings-Campaign