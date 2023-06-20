Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
20.06.23
08:18 Uhr
10,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,20010,60016:23
Dow Jones News
20.06.2023 | 14:52
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Jun-2023 / 13:18 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

20 June 2023

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 20 June 2023 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each ("Shares"), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares ("Matching Shares").

The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 885.88 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 885.88 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below: 

Name       Role        Number of Shares purchased Number of Matching Shares 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 17             6

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: 

Name      Number of    Name of Connected    Number of    Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share 
        Shares     Person         Shares            Capital 
Simon      389,729     -            -        389,729   0.15% 
Litherland

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Jude Moore

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share 
                                     Incentive Plan 
                                     Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     885.88 pence   17 (Partnership shares) 
                                     0 pence      6 (Matching shares) 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           23 shares 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP150.60 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2023/06/19 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     BVIC 
LEI Code:   635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
Sequence No.: 252101 
EQS News ID:  1661175 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661175&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 08:19 ET (12:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.