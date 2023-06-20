Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
20.06.2023 | 14:52
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration 20-Jun-2023 / 13:21 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

20 June 2023

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a fourth interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 of 2.9425p per share (2022: 2.75p). This dividend represents an increase of 7.65% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

This dividend will be paid on 14 July 2023 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 30 June 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 29 June 2023.

It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the final of four equal core dividend payments of 2.9425p each, being a total of 11.77p, for the year ending 30 April 2023.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 252102 
EQS News ID:  1661179 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661179&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 08:21 ET (12:21 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.