Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration 20-Jun-2023 / 13:21 GMT/BST

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

20 June 2023

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a fourth interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 of 2.9425p per share (2022: 2.75p). This dividend represents an increase of 7.65% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

This dividend will be paid on 14 July 2023 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 30 June 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 29 June 2023.

It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the final of four equal core dividend payments of 2.9425p each, being a total of 11.77p, for the year ending 30 April 2023.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

