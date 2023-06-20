

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed new residential construction in the U.S. unexpectedly skyrocketed in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said housing starts soared by 21.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.631 million in May after tumbling by 2.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.340 million in April.



Economists had expected housing starts to edge down to a rate of 1.400 million from the 1.401 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report said building permits also surged by 5.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.491 million in May after slumping by 1.4 percent to a revised rate of 1.417 million in April.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to rise to a rate of 1.423 million from the 1.416 million originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken