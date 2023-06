EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 20, 2023 SHARES (Record Id 232541) A total of 1,020,446 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 21, 2023. Identifiers of Raute Oyj's share: Trading code: RAUTE ISIN code: FI0009004741 Orderbook id: 24344 Number of shares: 6,122,679 Trading ends: Trading code: RAUTEN0223 ISIN code: FI4000552914 Orderbook id: 295351 Last trading day: 20 June 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260