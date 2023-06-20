EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
/ Key word(s): Bond
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) repurchase bonds
In accordance with the updated bond terms for its outstanding bond loan 2018/2023 with ISIN SE0011167600 (the "Bonds"), Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) has undertaken to repurchase Bonds on the secondary market or in some other way.
Bond holders who would like more information or who are interested in repurchasing are kindly asked to contact our CFO, Cicilia Ax, at the email address or telephone number below:
Email: cicilia.ax@sem.se
Phone: +46 70 616 11 34
Alternatively, contact Caroline M. Nytvedt at Pareto Securities AB, at the email address or phone number below:
Email: caroline.nytvedt@paretosec.com
Phone: +47 99 77 75 19
