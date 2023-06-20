TruPro Elites LLC: TruPro Elites Moves Office Into Historic Atlanta Building

One of the nation's earliest skyscrapers, and across from Georgia State University, the Hurt Building will serve as TruPro Elites' headquarters.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / TruPro Elites is proud to announce its new office location in the Hurt Building, an 18-story building dating back nearly 100 years. The office space is part of the company's expansion to provide space for creativity, including hosting podcasts and shooting videos. It will also hope to serve other entrepreneurs and creators as a space to rent for their content needs.









The Hurt Building was constructed between 1913 and 1926 and renovated in 1985. It was the initial home for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

In 2009, the Hurt Building became the first commercial office building in Georgia, and the sixth in the U.S. to earn LEED-EBOM Gold Certification and the first in Georgia to be awarded the BOMA 360 designation.

"We will host and shoot most of our internal programs like courses and mentorships in the building," Anthony Wilson, CEO, said. "As we grow and expand, it is important to have a common location where we can use camera equipment and hold meetings. In terms of productivity, you know everyone loves to work from home. But being able to get outside of the house, you don't have the distractions."

"This is our first location, and we want to expand to New York as well," Wilson added. "It just gives us a higher level of focus, and we are doing something great here. It just does a lot of things like a moral boost and being able to consistently be progressing."

Any entrepreneur or business owner looking to get started can sign up for a complimentary consultation call with a TruPro Elites expert

About TruPro Elites

TruPro Elites is an Atlanta-based e-commerce consulting agency established in 2021. Our goal is to assist individuals in achieving long-term sustainable financial freedom by providing reliable passive income options that yield consistent results and predictable returns. Our proven expertise has helped create over 100+ Amazon stores, and our motto, "Trust the Process," reflects our commitment to achieving the best results for our clients. Our team coaches and trains individuals to successfully run their own Amazon storefronts, using a calculated approach to determine the right products to feature and sell, along with offering did for you and placement services. Choose TruPro Elites to guide you on your path to financial independence.

