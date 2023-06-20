StormForge Appoints Rod Squires Chief Executive Officer

Squires Brings 25+ Years of Leadership, Global Sales and Operations Experience to the StormForge Team

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / StormForge, the leader in Kubernetes resource optimization, is delighted to announce the appointment of Rod Squires as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).









With an impressive track record spanning over 25 years in leadership roles at industry-leading companies such as OverOps, Pentaho, and Vitria, Squires brings extensive experience in managing worldwide sales and operations in both emerging and larger companies to StormForge. In his prior role as the CEO of OverOps, a DevOps product that detects, prevents and resolves code defects, OverOps transitioned from a mid-market offering, to the Enterprise, serving many of the largest Banks and Telcos, resulting in the acquisition by Harness.io.

Over the last few years, Kubernetes has gained traction in nearly every large enterprise, but teams continue to struggle with complexity when managing at scale. Engineers must guess at configuration settings, and over-provision to reduce the risk of application performance or reliability issues. Striking the right balance becomes seemingly impossible at scale for hundreds of services with usage patterns constantly changing. The result is extensive cloud waste and unsustainable growth in cloud costs. StormForge helps organizations reduce Kubernetes resource usage and associated cloud costs by 50% or more on average, without risking performance or reliability.

Under Squires' leadership, StormForge is poised to expand into its next phase of growth. His strategic mindset and keen business acumen will play a pivotal role in guiding StormForge's future endeavors as the company continues to expand its market presence and deliver innovative cloud-native solutions to its customers.

"We are excited to have Rod join StormForge as the new CEO," said Mike Triplett, Managing Director of Insight Partners. "His extensive experience leading global sales and operations make him the ideal candidate to continue to drive StormForge's growth and adoption. We are confident that Rod's vision, leadership, and passion for technology will further strengthen StormForge's position as a leader in the cloud-native application optimization space."

Squires expressed his excitement about joining StormForge, stating, "I am truly honored and excited to be joining such a dynamic and innovative team at this time for the market. StormForge has already made a significant impact in the cloud-native industry with their Kubernetes optimization platform, and I am thrilled to contribute to its continued growth. Together, we will seize new opportunities, deepen customer relationships, and drive the adoption of StormForge's cutting-edge solution. I look forward to working closely with the talented StormForge team to deliver exceptional value to our customers and achieve new heights of success."

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. StormForge is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge platform uses ML to significantly reduce cloud costs and improve reliability by right-sizing Kubernetes application resources, automatically and continuously.

Visit www.stormforge.io.

Contact Information

Tom Ellery

tom@stormforge.io

SOURCE: StormForge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761665/StormForge-Appoints-Rod-Squires-Chief-Executive-Officer