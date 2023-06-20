Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
20.06.2023 | 15:02
CSuite Digital Leadership Awards: World's Best Business Leaders on Social Media Revealed

From solopreneurs to the heads of global companies like Virgin Atlantic, the world's top business influencers and thought leaders have been recognized in the 2023 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards. The first awards program dedicated exclusively to business leaders who stand out on social media, The CSuite Awards highlight the growing importance of having a strong digital presence and the profound impact on employees, customers and the bottom line.

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / The world's top business leaders on social media were announced today in the 2023 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards - the first awards program dedicated exclusively to business influencers and thought leaders. The CSuite Awards highlight the growing importance of business leaders having a strong digital presence, and the profound impact on employees, customers, investors and the bottom line.

2023 CSuite Awards logo

2023 CSuite Awards logo
The CSuite Awards is the first competition of its kind to recognize business leaders using their own digital channels to inspire and influence.

This year's winners leveraged the power of social media to share ideas, drive business results and even change the world. "In uncertain times, there's a huge opportunity for founders and CEOs to demonstrate digital leadership," says Caroline Carter-Smith, cofounder of the CSuite Awards. "Strong communication on social and digital channels is crucial for retaining the confidence of stakeholders at all levels, from frontline employees to customers and shareholders of public companies."

Applicants for this year's CSuite Awards came from sectors as diverse as travel, retail, professional services, healthcare and technology, and ranged from solopreneurs to the heads of global companies, including Guild Education and Virgin Atlantic.

The Awards were judged by an all-star panel, including 1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s Brian Scudamore, former Inc. Magazine editor-in-chief James Ledbetter and other social media, business and media experts. Applicants were judged on factors including quality of content, level of engagement and ability to drive results.

The winners of the 2023 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards are:

  • Top Employee Champion: Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic
  • Future of Work Evangelist: Rachel Romer, CEO of Guild Education
  • Top Voice on LinkedIn: Anne Chow, Former CEO of AT&T Business; CEO of The Rewired CEO
  • Top Voice on Instagram: Michelle MiJung Kim, CEO of Awaken
  • Top Voice on TikTok: Rami Hashish, Founder of National Biomechanics Institute
  • Top Voice on Twitter: Kara Goldin, Founder of Hint
  • Top Newsletter: Conner Galway, President of Junction Consulting
  • Top Article or Blog Post: Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific
  • Business Leader Taking a Stand: Simran Kaur, Director of Girls That Invest

Also recognized this year are several honorable mentions who exemplify the power of digital leadership:

  • Milind Pant, CEO at Amway
  • Ragini Das, Co-founder at leap.club
  • Claudia Romo Edelman, CEO at We Are All Human Foundation
  • Karia Samaroo, Founder of WonderFi

About the CSuite Digital Leadership Awards:
Today's leaders understand the power of social media to share ideas, drive business results and even change the world. The CSuite Digital Leadership Awards - The CSuites, for short - is the first competition of its kind to recognize their impact and achievements on social media and digital channels. More: www.csuiteawards.com

Contact Information

Remy Scalza
Cofounder, CSuite Digital Leadership Awards
remy@csuitecontent.com
778-554-3768

Caroline Carter-Smith
Cofounder, CSuite Digital Leadership Awards
caroline@csuitecontent.com
778-918-7206

SOURCE: CSuite Digital Leadership Awards

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761822/Worlds-Best-Business-Leaders-on-Social-Media-Revealed

