Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
20.06.2023 | 15:02
Former College Tutor Creates ES.AI, a Revolutionary AI Toolkit for College Applicants

Could AI Democratize the College Application Process?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ES.AI (pronounced [ES] + [AY] + [EYE]), the emerging provider of affordable and ethical AI tools for students and young professionals, has announced the launch of a generative AI tool designed to help college applicants stand out from the crowd.

ES.AI Logo

ES.AI Logo

Introducing ES.AI's College Application Essay Tool - the first in a suite of four advanced AI solutions created specifically for college-bound students who want to gain an edge on their competition. This groundbreaking technology automates the time-consuming process of brainstorming, outlining, and editing compelling and effective application essays, helping users focus on crafting their personal stories while leaving behind the tedious research work.

"The days of expensive college tutors charging outrageous hourly fees are over," said Julia Dixon, Founder of ES.AI. "Our mission is simple: make access to high-quality education tools available to all, regardless of income or background."

As a former college essay tutor, Dixon knows firsthand how difficult it can be for many students to afford traditional tutoring services that can cost upwards of $100 per hour. With this new tool from ES.AI, she hopes to level the playing field so that every student has a fair shot at success.

The College Application Essay Tool utilizes cutting-edge natural language processing (NLP) algorithms developed by top experts in machine learning and artificial intelligence. These algorithms analyze user input data such as academic achievements, extracurricular activities, passions, interests and athletic accomplishments - then generate detailed personalized recommendations on how to best present themselves within their essay prompts, frame their writing, and incorporate specific characteristics of the schools they're applying to.

"Our work doesn't just stop with providing affordable AI tools; we actively contribute towards building communities around our products through regular content updates and expert advice," adds Dixon.

ES.AI's College Application Essay Tool represents a step forward in its overarching goal: putting students and their stories first by providing them with innovative, accessible technologies for their educational journey.

About ES.AI:

ES.AI provides affordable, ethical, high-quality AI tools for students seeking an edge in today's competitive landscape. Their College Application Essay Tool is one in a suite of AI solutions designed to make higher education more accessible and affordable. The company is committed to putting students first, ensuring that every student has access to high-quality writing tools regardless of income or background.

Contact Information

Julia Dixon
Founder
juliadixon@esai.ai

SOURCE: ES.AI Toolkit LLC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761829/Former-College-Tutor-Creates-ESAI-a-Revolutionary-AI-Toolkit-for-College-Applicants

