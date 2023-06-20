Fortify Strengthens Leadership With Key Promotions to Drive Quality and Innovation in Advanced Materials and Additive Manufacturing

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Fortify, a leading full-stack materials science and additive manufacturing company, is proud to announce strategic changes to its executive leadership team: Joseph Muth has been promoted to Chief Engineering Officer and Paul Dresens to Chief Quality Officer. These changes reflect Fortify's ongoing commitment to driving innovation, upholding quality, and continuing its trajectory of growth in the advanced materials and additive manufacturing space.

Joseph, a recognized leader in technical team building and materials science, boasts a rich portfolio of work centered at the intersection of materials development and digital manufacturing. Joseph has successfully driven new materials through the entire product development pipeline - from concept to scaled manufacturing - at both Fortune 100 companies and start-ups. Prior to joining Fortify, Joseph was most recently leading material innovation at Nike where he was leading the Nike Explore Team's efforts to create high-performance, sustainable cushioning. He holds a B.S. and Ph.D. in materials science from Purdue University, and Harvard, respectively.

In his new role, Joseph states, "As Chief Engineering Officer, my goal is to build upon the exceptional work of our teams. By combining our leading engineering capabilities with a relentless focus on end-use performance, we are primed to lead the additive manufacturing sector."

Paul, a seasoned engineering leader with over 30 years of experience, has led engineering and program management functions, positioning him to take a pragmatic and connected approach to quality. Paul's expertise spans an array of product development, including energy storage systems, 3D metal printing systems, and more.

Paul shares, "As Chief Quality Officer, I will ensure our commitment to quality permeates every aspect of our operations. My background in both engineering and program management underscores the significance of these functions in delivering quality to our customers."

Lawrence Ganti, CEO of Fortify, commented on the changes saying, "I am excited to announce the promotions of Joseph and Paul. Their combined experience and profound industry understanding are key to these critical roles. Their leadership will further our innovation and quality commitments as we continue to redefine the landscape of additive manufacturing. With Joseph and Paul leading our Engineering and Quality divisions respectively, I am confident in our ability to offer unparalleled value to our customers and sustain our growth trajectory."

About Fortify

Fortify is a full-stack materials science and additive manufacturing company based in Boston, MA. Its innovative Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM) platform enables the production of complex structures with unique mechanical, electrical, thermal, and electromagnetic properties, revolutionizing the way advanced materials are developed and manufactured. For more information, visit www.3dfortify.com.

Contact Information:

Holly Hitchcock

holly@gofrontlines.com

SOURCE: Fortify

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761876/Fortify-Strengthens-Leadership-With-Key-Promotions-to-Drive-Quality-and-Innovation-in-Advanced-Materials-and-Additive-Manufacturing