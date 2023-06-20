Billed Right LLC: Orlando-Based Revenue Cycle Management Company Billed Right Expands Presence with Acquisition of Ohio-Based Medical Billing Company - Custom Billing Service of Ohio

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Billed Right, a leading Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Longwood, Florida, is proud to announce its recent expansion through the acquisition of Custom Billing Services of Ohio Inc., (CBS), an Ohio-based medical billing company. This strategic move represents a significant milestone for Billed Right as it reinforces its position as a premier player in the RCM industry while broadening its reach across the nation.

"We are delighted to welcome CBS into the Billed Right family. Our shared commitment to fostering enduring partnerships, prioritizing people, and upholding the fundamental principles of honesty and trust in delivering RCM services is the driving force behind this union," stated Saurin Patel, CEO of Billed Right. "At Billed Right, our decisions are guided by our core values, and we strive for alignment with our team, clients, and partners. This acquisition exemplifies our unwavering dedication to these values. For over 20 years, CBS has showcased exceptional achievements in providing significant value to practices across various specialties, including Behavioral Health, Cardiology, Chiropractic, and more. By combining our strengths, we embark on this exciting new chapter together, united in our shared vision for success."

With over 17 years of experience in the medical billing industry, Billed Right has amassed extensive expertise in servicing diverse medical specialties such as Cardiology, Primary Care, Vascular Surgery, Psychiatry, Urgent Care, Pain Management, and more. The acquisition of CBS not only complements Billed Right's existing capabilities but also enables the company to expand its presence in Ohio and neighboring states.

Billed Right's acquisition of CBS is a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch RCM services and strengthening its position in the market. The company remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions and comprehensive support to medical practices across the country.

About CBS:

Established in 1999, CBS has consistently surpassed expectations by providing personalized and comprehensive medical billing services. By joining forces with CBS, Billed Right gains invaluable expertise and an enhanced service offering, further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in revenue cycle management. Learn more at www.billingmyservices.com

About Billed Right:

Billed Right is a Florida-based company at the forefront of providing innovative revenue cycle management solutions while forging meaningful partnerships with clients. Guided by our mission, we empower doctors to prioritize patient care, while our vision propels us to lead in revenue cycle and operational management for healthcare organizations of all specialties. We take great pride in delivering exceptional experiences and tailored business solutions that meet and exceed the needs of our healthcare providers. Learn more at www.billedright.com

