Dienstag, 20.06.2023
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2023 | 15:02
Cro Metrics: The Iris Platform Brings an Experiment-Led Approach to Integrated Marketing

KENTFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Cro Metrics, a world leader in experiment-led digital marketing services, has released Iris, a platform designed to manage Conversion Rate Optimization, Paid, Email/SMS, and Analytics efforts more efficiently and with better results.

Iris by Cro Metrics
Iris helps marketers manage integrated marketing across site optimization, Paid Search and Social, lifecycle marketing and analytics.

Iris helps organizations make better decisions and boost ROI by combining marketing-channel insights, attribution, and experimentation program management together in one place. Utilize advanced program management tools and automation for more efficient planning, execution, and tracking. Create executive dashboards and track performance over time of the most important KPIs. Share learnings and insights easily across teams and stakeholders.

"The most successful companies in the world incorporate experimentation into their cultures. For example, no new features are released on Amazon.com unless they are scientifically validated first," said Chris Neumann, CEO of Cro Metrics. "In our own client programs, there were no tools to manage experiment and campaign workflow across site optimization, Paid Search or Social, or Email and SMS. Further, none of the solutions we looked at incorporated website behavior and attribution analytics to truly understand the combined impact of such programs. This led to building Iris, and our client feedback has been nothing short of positive - especially in a climate where marketers are increasingly challenged to lower customer acquisition costs and do more to retain the customers they have."

Iris integrates directly with popular experimentation platforms such as Optimizely, and Convert, ad platforms such as Google Ads, Meta, and LinkedIn, and Lifecycle tools such as Klavio, Twilio, Mailchimp, and others.

Iris is available now for all current Cro Metrics clients. Learn more at crometrics.com/iris/.

Contact Information

David Albert
EVP, Product
dave.albert@crometrics.com
(630) 421-4861

SOURCE: Cro Metrics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762156/The-Iris-Platform-Brings-an-Experiment-Led-Approach-to-Integrated-Marketing

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
