Sinceri Senior Living Welcomes New COO

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / April Young, former Executive Vice President of Operation and Sales at Sinceri Senior Living, has recently been promoted to Chief Operations Officer. She has been with Sinceri Senior Living for seven-and-a-half years now and continues to seek growth within the company. Young's knowledge of the senior living industry has continued to help drive the company's performance and support community operations.

Young stated, "The company name Sinceri, which means 'Like Family,' is truly reflective of how I feel about our team members, residents, vendors, etc. We are one family united to serve with purpose and joy to our seniors."

Young also expressed that she is looking forward to continuing Sinceri's success and ensuring Sinceri's team members are continually committed to evolving their services as needs change to enhance the lives of those they serve.

Sinceri Senior Living CEO Chris Belford was also pleased with Young's promotion and believes the industry leader always seeks to understand before implementing initiatives that build organizational efficiency and support Sinceri's mission, values, and vision. He also stated, "April is a prodigious leader who thrives in an atmosphere of support, honesty, and integrity. The descriptions of April's leadership style are the pillars of the Sinceri culture we work so hard to create, and having a leader of April's caliber is foundational to our success as an organization."

The Sinceri Senior Living leadership team looks forward to the continued success of the organization, with April at the helm of operations.

About Sinceri Senior Living:

Sinceri Senior Living is a premier senior living management company that provides services to seniors in 73 communities and 19 states, serving approximately 4,600 seniors across the U.S. Sinceri Senior Living manages all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities. From the legacy of its first dedicated memory care community more than 35 years ago, Sinceri Senior Living has built a reputation for expertly managing senior living properties, including owned and managed facilities, with highly sought personalized care and exceptional, unique programming for residents and their families.

